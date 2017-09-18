Father believed son was dating his ex-wife. So he shot him, police say.

A father believed his son was dating his ex-wife — so he shot the 32-year-old man in July, according to Cahokia police.
Curtis Barnett came home to his son on Price Street in Cahokia after a violent encounter at his ex-wife’s apartment the night of July 19. Barnett “was under the impression” his son Curtis Barnett IV was in a relationship with his ex-wife Tracy Brooks, Cahokia Detective Joseph Agles wrote in a search warrant application.
While Barnett’s son was standing in the kitchen, his father went to a bedroom and came back with a handgun.
“Barnett IV stated his father Barnett approached him again in the kitchen and shot him 2 times in the left leg,” Agles wrote.
The son ran to a neighbor’s house and called police from there, according to Agles. He was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital.
Agles wrote about Barnett’s encounter with his ex-wife earlier that night:
He had gone to his ex-wife’s Cahokia apartment around 9 p.m. on July 19 despite an order of protection between him and Brooks. Barnett was trying to get into the apartment by yelling and cursing at 50-year-old Brooks and her mother Vivian Bryant — who were inside.
Bryan’s boyfriend Eugene Mason was sitting outside and intervened. The two men began to fight before Barnett eventually left.
The women called police and Mason was taken to the hospital for injuries, including a cut on his forehead.
Barnett listed Brooks as his former spouse in an order of protection filed in April. Barnett stated in that order that the woman broke his home’s window.
There were two other orders of protection filed by Brooks in previous years — in one from 2015 she alleged he fractured her shoulder and in the other, filed in 2013, she said he kicked her and threatened her with more violence.
Prosecutors charged Barnett in August. He faces two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, battery and violating an order of protection.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
