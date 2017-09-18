$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold near St. Louis

Hey honey? You bought a lotto ticket in Missouri, right?
KMOV is reporting two big winners from the Sept. 16 drawing, one for the $1 million Powerball and the other for the $50,000. The $1 million winner was sold at Charlie’s Food Mart in Spanish Lake. The other was sold at the Schnucks’ supermarket on Grand in St. Louis.
The winning numbers are 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31.
The next Powerball drawing, with an estimated jackpot of $40 million, is Wednesday. The estimated cash value is $25.4 million.
