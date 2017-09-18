Illinois official warning of post-hurricane scams

Check with the Secretary of State before writing a check or otherwise giving money to investment advisers and securities brokers, Jesse White says.
Large-scale natural disasters like the back-to-back hurricanes of Harvey and Irma bring out the best in people, White says, but also bring out unscrupulous scam artists.
Hurricane-related scams include promoting investment pools or bonds to help storm victims, promote water-removal or purification technologies, electrical generators and distressed real estate remediation. Fine out more at www.avoidthescam.net or call the Secretary of State’s Securities Department at 800-628- 7937.
Used-car buyers will also want to check for flooded vehicles, which may appear fine at first but soon have electrical or mechanical problems.
