Metro-East News

Illinois official warning of post-hurricane scams

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 18, 2017 12:09 PM

Check with the Secretary of State before writing a check or otherwise giving money to investment advisers and securities brokers, Jesse White says.

Large-scale natural disasters like the back-to-back hurricanes of Harvey and Irma bring out the best in people, White says, but also bring out unscrupulous scam artists.

Hurricane-related scams include promoting investment pools or bonds to help storm victims, promote water-removal or purification technologies, electrical generators and distressed real estate remediation. Fine out more at www.avoidthescam.net or call the Secretary of State’s Securities Department at 800-628- 7937.

Used-car buyers will also want to check for flooded vehicles, which may appear fine at first but soon have electrical or mechanical problems.

