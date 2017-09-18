Pediatricians group says tattoos, piercings offer little health risk to kids

Caving to the peer pressure, or what they call societal prevalence, the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommendations concerning tattoos, piercings and body modifications for children for the first time.
And the AAP has decided perhaps ink and holes aren’t so bad for your health. There may be ramifications for future employment, but with precautions, good health is not at risk. Those considering tattoos should be sure immunizations are up to date, the AAP reports, and that they are not on any immunity-comprising medications.
The findings say “the scientific link between tattooing and risk behaviors is less consistent today” than the previous analysis ending in 2008.
The full report was released Monday online.
Previously, the AAP said, reports had focused on at-risk youth and tattoos and body piercings. The report tells pediatricians how to determine what is ‘typical body modification” from other efforts of self-harm.
“Tattooing and piercing of various body parts no longer is a high-risk population phenomenon, as evidenced by growing numbers of adults and adolescents not considered at risk who have tattoos and multiple ear and body piercings,” the report said.
While the rate of complications from tattooing is not known, “the rate is likely low” given the number of tattoos and the few reports of complications. That said, the AAP recommends discussing risk of infection before having it done.
