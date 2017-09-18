St. Louis among best in nation for job opportunities, recruiting site says

With more than 100,000 jobs open, and a median base salary of $45,600, St. Louis is fifth on the list of 25 Best Cities for Jobs in 2017.
Glassdoor, a job and recruiting website, released the study last week, which used hiring opportunity, cost of living and job satisfaction of the 50 most populated metropolitation areas.
St. Louis followed, in order, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri and Raleigh, North Carolina.
The job site’s posting, illustrating each city by four major measurements, showed St. Louis had a median home value of $148,600 and a jobs satisfaction rating of 3.4 out of 5. The hot jobs in the region, according to the recruitment site: Electrical engineer, communications manager and recruiter.
Chicago came in 23rd on the list, with more than 300,000 jobs open, a median base salary of $50,000, a jobs satisfaction rating of 3.3 out of 5, and a median home value of $211,200.
Comments