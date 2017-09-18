Wood River man drowns after falling into water at Alton Marina

A Wood River man fell into the Alton Marina early Saturday evening and drowned, officials said.
Michael J. Karlas, 44, fell into the Mississippi River while on the dock at the marina, according to a press release from the Madison County Coroner’s office. He was under the water for almost 10 minutes before his body was recovered.
Karlas was pronounced dead at Alton Memorial Hospital at 6:08 p.m. Saturday.
Autopsy results show that Karlas died from drowning, but until toxicology reports come back, officials are unsure of if his death was precipitated by a medical episode or intoxication. Police are conducting interviews and reviewing witness statements and Karlas’ medical history to piece together what happened.
Karlas’s family will have a memorial visitation at the Alton Marina at 4 p.m. Thursday. Memorial services will start at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Karlas had owned and operated M.K. Construction for 20 years and was a member of the Laborer’s Local 338 and the Wood River Moose Lodge, according to his obituary. He loved the water and beach, and was a boating enthusiast.
An avid “picker,” Karlas was known for his bargaining skills, according to his obituary. He was able to find treasures everywhere.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments