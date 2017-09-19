Here’s where you can find the state’s most affordable nursing degree

The online publication College Choice has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville the most affordable nursing degree in Illinois.
SIUE’s average annual tuition for a nursing program student is $9,442. Chicago State University is next at about $550 more a year. Governor’s State University, Eastern Illinois University and Illinois State University round out the top five most affordable in the rankings.
SIUE’s tuition cost includes the 5-percent increase to tuition enacted in February.
