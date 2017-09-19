Metro-East News

Here’s where you can find the state’s most affordable nursing degree

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 19, 2017 12:23 PM

The online publication College Choice has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville the most affordable nursing degree in Illinois.

SIUE’s average annual tuition for a nursing program student is $9,442. Chicago State University is next at about $550 more a year. Governor’s State University, Eastern Illinois University and Illinois State University round out the top five most affordable in the rankings.

SIUE’s tuition cost includes the 5-percent increase to tuition enacted in February.

