Driver bumps into construction workers, keeps on going after passing ‘road closed’ signs

Construction workers tried to wave off a driver on Monday to a safer area, but he wasn’t having it, according to a news release from Fairview Heights Police. Instead, he repeatedly bumped into the road construction workers so he could drive on a closed road.
The driver drove past the “road closed” signs on Old Collinsville Road at Holliday, where crews were repairing the road’s surface at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. The workers saw him in the 2011 Ford Fusion, and stood in the road to show where he could safely turn around.
Instead the driver used his car to bump the workers until they moved enough so he could drive through the active work zone. Workers photographed the vehicle and were not hurt.
On Tuesday, Fairview Heights police released a statement that the unoccupied car had been found and impounded. They are searching for the driver.
Police were not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.
