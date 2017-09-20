When (and before) an earthquake hits, here’s what to do to stay safe

More Videos 0:43 O'Fallon High School students score high on ACT. Here's why. Pause 1:49 Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:53 O'Fallon First Baptist Academy students' ACT scores are of the highest in metro-east 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 2:33 Chester mom suspects Larry Hall in killing of her daughter, Paulette Webster. 1:15 Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent 0:47 Casino Queen closed after men armed with rifles storm casino, rob cashier 2:28 Could Larry Hall be responsible for killings of women in Summerfield and Chester? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? St. Clair County EMA Director Herb Simmons talks about the ways to survive the aftermath of an earthquake in our region. He is shown going through a disaster preparedness kit put together by the county. St. Clair County EMA Director Herb Simmons talks about the ways to survive the aftermath of an earthquake in our region. He is shown going through a disaster preparedness kit put together by the county. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

