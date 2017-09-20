Active duty O’Fallon airman dies after shooting himself in park, police say

Two park visitors witnessed a 42-year-old active duty O’Fallon airman shoot and kill himself around 5 p.m. Monday at Village Park in New Baden, according to police.
A post from the New Baden Police Department on Tuesday noted the shooting was also captured on a bus security camera as it was parked in the area.
Clinton County Coroner, Phillip Moss, said he would release the airman’s identity Wednesday afternoon.
Police are investigating the death, but they do not believe there was foul play involved or any imminent danger to the public. As of Tuesday, the man’s death was ruled a suicide.
“The investigation into the unfortunate event is ongoing and expected to last for quite some time,” police wrote in the Facebook post.
The area in the park was closed off to the public for several hours on Monday as New Baden police, Trenton police and the Clinton County Coroner’s office investigated the scene.
The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is also investigating the death, because the airman was on active duty.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments