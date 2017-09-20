Despite protests, Billy Joel is still in a St. Louis state of mind

The show will go on for Billy Joel fans on Thursday as the singer’s concert is set to continue as planned at Busch Stadium.
After U2 and Ed Sheeran concerts were cancelled over the weekend because of protests in St. Louis, fans anxiously waited to see if Billy Joel would be next. It appears, however, that the Piano Man will take the stage in St. Louis.
As of Wednesday afternoon, coordinators said the show was still on. The Cardinals said their security team has been in frequent communication with law enforcement, according to Fox2Now.
“Preparations are well underway to get ready for the Billy Joel concert on Thursday,” Cardinals spokesman Ron Waterman told the St. Louis Post Dispatch on Tuesday. “Our security team has been in frequent communication with law enforcement to ensure we take every step necessary to assure the safety of concertgoers.”
When the show was announced in February, then-Mayor Francis Slay said it would provide a boost for St. Louis businesses.
Joel’s performance will be his first solo stadium appearance in St. Louis and his only Missouri show this year.
Protests have been ongoing in St. Louis since Jason Stockley was aquitted of the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith on Friday. Streets have been shut down throughout the city because of protests, including areas of downtown and the Central West End.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments