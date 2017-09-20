It’s almost time for the world to end. Or not, depending on whom you believe.

The end of the world is, again, being widely reported as coming on Saturday. Or perhaps October, depending on how one reads the stars and planets. Which also depends on if one believes NASA when the space agency says a planet does not exist and therefore the Earth will be fine.
A man writing as David Meade, which he says on his website is a pen name, says that 33 is Biblically important number, and that Sept. 23 is 33 days since the total solar eclipse. He believes Niribu will rear it’s ugly head, bringing fire, storms and other types of destruction and herald the rapture.
Previous days that the world has not ended include:
▪ 1000 and 1033 A.D.: Some Christians thought the second coming of Jesus would be at the millennium or at his age plus 1000.
▪ May 19, 1910: The Earth passed through the tail of Halley’s Comet, causing gasses that would harm humanity. Earth passed through unscathed.
▪ 1878, 1881, 1914, 1918, 1925, 1975: Charles Taze Russell, a pastor from whom the Jehovah’s Witnesses and other religious groups developed, offered several possible years for the world’s end.
▪ March 10, 1982: Owing to “The Jupiter Effect,” by JOhn Gribbin and Stephen Plagemann, planets would align with the sun and cause massive earthquakes.
▪ Jan. 1, 2000: Because computer coding programs were written with only a two-digit code for the year, some feared major problems with electricity, banking and other systems if the systems read the year 2000 for 1900. Instead, dates were expanded to include all four digits.
▪ May 21 and Oct. 21, 2011: Harold Camping, of the Family Radio network, determined the end of the world based on a 7000-year clock and the biblical flood.
▪ Dec. 12, 2012: Some thought the Mayan calendar ended on Dec. 21, 2012, so the world would, too.
