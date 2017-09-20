At least one shot at Mattoon high school shooting, police say teacher disarmed shooter

At least one person was shot during a shooting at Mattoon High School in east central Illinois on Wednesday.
According to WAND 17, one person was in custody after several shots were fired and at least one person was shot at the school.
Police were called out to the area for the reports of shots fired around 11:45 a.m, according to the Journal Star.
WAND 17 reported that the shooter was a student at the school and was apprehended and disarmed by a teacher, according to police on the scene. Police said the shots were fired in the cafeteria where a student was shot and the injured student is now in stable condition, according to WAND 17.
Parents are asked to pick their children up at Riddle Elementary School, according to the News-Gazette in Champaign.
The Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 posted on their Facebook page about the threat at noon.
Police secured the scene and were investigating on Wednesday afternoon according to the Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Communications Center.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments