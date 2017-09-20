10-year-old in St. Louis has been missing since Friday

A 10-year-old boy has been missing from St. Louis since Saturday, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
Tyron Pembrook-Hagood went missing Friday and is believed to be with a girl, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The organization’s post said that Pembrook-Hagood may still be in the St. Louis area, but anyone who sees the boy is advised not to approach him and to use “extreme caution.” People are asked to call police immediately.
Pembrook-Hagood is black with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4-foot-10 and 85 pounds.
