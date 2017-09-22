Roses inside the Church of Our Lady of the Snows at 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville.
Roses inside the Church of Our Lady of the Snows at 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Zia Nizami

Metro-East News

National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows will have confirmation rallies, Bible study

Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

September 22, 2017 8:00 AM

Confirmation rally event

The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville, will have two confirmation rallies on Oct. 11, one from 9 a.m. to noon and the other from 6-9 p.m. The registration deadline for this event is Sept. 29. The cost is $10 per student and adults are free. A ratio of one adult chaperone per seven youths is required to attend. The keynote presenter for the rally is The Rev. Jesse Esqueda. Register: snows.org/youth, 618-394-6276 or youthministry@snows.org.

‘Looking at the Gospel of John’

Mark Etling, affiliate theology teacher at St. Louis University, will present a three-week Bible study about the Gospel of John. Sessions will take place from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. The cost for the study is $30 for the series or $10 per session. Pre-registration is required and may be done online at snows.org/programs, or by calling 618-397-6700, ext. 6270.

