SIUE students respond to hate incidents on campus with art project of tolerance

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus Students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville wrote messages of peace and brotherhood on a door in response to an incident of racial slurs left on a student's door earlier this week, and a Confederate flag painted on the rock in the center of the quad. Students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville wrote messages of peace and brotherhood on a door in response to an incident of racial slurs left on a student's door earlier this week, and a Confederate flag painted on the rock in the center of the quad. Edonald@bnd.com

