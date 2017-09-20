SIUE students respond to hate incidents on campus with art project of tolerance

More Videos

'Great Pianists of the World' coming to the Belleville 1:29

'Great Pianists of the World' coming to the Belleville

Pause
SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 4:02

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus

Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent 1:47

Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent

Get ready to escape 1:29

Get ready to escape

What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 2:37

What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit?

Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent 1:15

Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores 1:10

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem 1:49

Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem

O'Fallon First Baptist Academy students' ACT scores are of the highest in metro-east 0:53

O'Fallon First Baptist Academy students' ACT scores are of the highest in metro-east

  • SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus

    Students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville wrote messages of peace and brotherhood on a door in response to an incident of racial slurs left on a student's door earlier this week, and a Confederate flag painted on the rock in the center of the quad.

Students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville wrote messages of peace and brotherhood on a door in response to an incident of racial slurs left on a student's door earlier this week, and a Confederate flag painted on the rock in the center of the quad. Edonald@bnd.com
Students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville wrote messages of peace and brotherhood on a door in response to an incident of racial slurs left on a student's door earlier this week, and a Confederate flag painted on the rock in the center of the quad. Edonald@bnd.com

Metro-East News

SIUE students respond to hate incidents on campus with art project of tolerance

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

September 20, 2017 4:57 PM

“Not on my campus.”

“We have more similarities than differences.”

“While we may come from different places and speak in different tongues, our hearts beat as one.”

These were some of the messages written on a door propped up in the quad Wednesday at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as students responded to incidents of racism in the past week. A note with racial slurs was left on a student’s on-campus apartment door, and a Confederate flag was painted on the boulder in the middle of the quad.

In response, the women’s studies department and students planned the Door Project, and passing students, faculty and staff were encouraged to write messages of peace and anti-racism.

“What did we do to you?”

“Resist.”

“White silence is violence.”

Chancellor Randy Pembrook said SIUE police are investigating the incident, and when the perpetrator is found, charges will be filed.

It is not the first time this has happened, either.

Chief Kevin Schmoll confirmed that in April, Jordan S. King was charged with a hate crime, a Class 4 felony, for leaving a racist note on a student’s door. King pleaded guilty Sept. 11 and received one year of probation plus fines and fees.

And in November, students staged a walk-out after racist notes were left in dorms, telling Latino students to “build the wall” or black students to “go back to Africa.” A Latina student reported racial slurs shouted at her from people in a passing car, and a Muslim student reported that someone pulled off her hijab.

The women’s studies department called on the university to create an atmosphere in which minority students feel safe and welcomed, and to request a faster response from the administration. Pembrook said it was clear the administration needed a better plan.

“One of things we learned from the event last week is that we have to have a more immediate response,” he said.

Pembrook said they are working on a plan for a 24-hour helpline, quicker availability to counselors and assistance, and working closely with the police department to investigate incidents. Diversity measures will be a major part of his annual state of the university address, scheduled for Thursday morning, he said.

“No Nazis at SIUE.”

“Being peaceful and silent protests aren’t working anymore.”

“I’m scared to be me.”

Student Ciara Kellus said she wrote on the door that people can exercise their First Amendment rights without being disrespectful.

“For somebody to draw a Confederate flag on the rock, knowing that’s going to offend half the campus, makes it unsafe for minority students on this campus,” she said. “And I never felt like that on campus until now, because I live in Cougar Village, also. To know that someone is running around writing sticky notes like that and leaving them on people’s doors, it makes me uncomfortable.”

Student Christian Carroll said he found the recent incidents “disgusting.”

“It’s terrifying to be around that,” he said. “This is a place of higher education. People come here to learn about other cultures ... to not show respect for another group is disgusting and doesn’t make me feel safe.”

But student body president Ramon DeShazer said he was encouraged by the number of students who lined up to write on the door Wednesday.

“It’s inspiring to me, to see so many students regardless of traditions, values, morals, beliefs, where you come from, regardless of who you are, to see all these students come out to support one individual,” he said.

“We are all human beings, the least we can do is act like the same species.”

“Hate has no place at SIUE.”

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus

View More Video