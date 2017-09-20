HUD Secretary Ben Carson to relinquish federal control of East St. Louis Housing authority

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Thursday is scheduled to speak about returning the East St. Louis Housing Authority to local control after more than 30 years under federal receivership.
He is scheduled to be joined by East St. Louis Mayor Emeka Jackson-Hicks, East St. Louis Housing Authority Executive Director Mildred Motley, and U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, at 11:45 a.m. at City Hall.
The East St. Louis Public Housing Authority has been under federal control since 1985, the first time HUD took receivership of an agency. The federal government cited “governance issues.”
Mismanagement of the authority had led to residents living in vermin-infested homes with no heat, leaking windows, appliances that didn’t work and crumbling ceilings that dropped bits into their food when they cooked. Residents organized protests led by the clergy and then they filed a class-action lawsuit against the housing authority.
