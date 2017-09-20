CrimeStoppers offers $26,000 reward for information on casino armed robbery, shooting

CrimeStoppers is offering a $26,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of three men involved in an armed robbery early Sunday morning in East St. Louis.
The suspects shot an unarmed security guard at Casino Queen, stole money and fled. Police were still searching for them Wednesday, according to a news release.
“We are thankful that the injuries sustained by one of our security guards on duty Sunday morning were not life threatening and that no other patrons or employees were injured during this brief, very isolated incident,” said Jeff Watson, president and general manager of the Casino Queen. “While the guard is now in stable condition, he has a long road to recovery ahead. Our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time, and we are hopeful that the reward being offered will lead to the swift capture of the suspects involved.”
If you have any information on the armed robbery suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. If the tip leads to a felony arrest of the subjects, the caller may get a reward of up to $26,000. All tips are anonymous.
Friends created a GoFundMe page for the security guard, Larry Weber, who is also a New Athens firefighter. Weber has a “painful road to recovery ahead of him,” the GoFundMe description said.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
