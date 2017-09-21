Find out what city workers in Fairview, Mascoutah and Freeburg made in 2016

Police departments accounted for 30 percent of all employees in three St. Clair County municipalities in 2016, according to public records.
Out of a total of 305 employees, 93 were employed by police departments by the City of Fairview Heights, the Village of Freeburg and the Village of Millstadt.
More than 470 salary records for these municipalities, as well as the City of Mascoutah and the Village of Smithton, which did not separate employees by department, are now on the BND’s 2017 Public Pay Database, which can be found at bnd.com/publicpay.
Here are some salary averages for each municipality:
▪ City of Fairview Heights: 152 employees made $7,496,968.62 for an average of $49,322.16.
▪ City of Mascoutah: 115 employees made $3,804,988.89 for an average of $33,086.86.
▪ Village of Freeburg: 85 employees made $1,850,868.49 for an average of $21,774.92.
▪ Village of Millstadt: 68 employees made $1,071,862.79 for an average of $15,762.69.
▪ Village of Smithton: 53 employees made $869,822.34 for an average of $16,411.74.
Some of highest paid people for each municipality include:
▪ City of Fairview Heights: Nicholas Gailius, police officer, $115,441.79
▪ City of Fairview Heights: Michael Malloy, administrator, $115,134.74
▪ City of Mascoutah: Roger Klingel, electric district supervisor, $134,410.52
▪ City of Mascoutah: Ronald Yeager, engineer and public works director, $117,956.92
▪ Village of Freeburg: Anthony Funderburg, administrator, $85,112.51
▪ Village of Freeburg: John Tolan, public works director, $82,005.19
▪ Village of Millstadt: Edward Wilkerson, chief of police, $64,445.79
▪ Village of Millstadt: Donald Traiteur, maintenance supervisor, $63,540.25
▪ Village of Smithton, Scott Saeger, engineer, $69,050.40
▪ Village of Smithton, Brian Vielweber, chief of police, $66,998.28
The BND database contains more than 140,000 public salary records since 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The database gives basic compensation information and does not typically include retirement or insurance benefits, though some records may. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.
Also, someone’s total pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams. And, not everyone’s salaries may be paid by that unit. Some people may be paid through grants or state or federal government.
More schools, cities, townships, villages and other layers of government in the metro-east will be added periodically.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
Comments