Michael A. Williams Jr.
Michael A. Williams Jr. Provided by the St. Clair County Jail
Michael A. Williams Jr. Provided by the St. Clair County Jail

Metro-East News

Belleville man faces charges in Centreville shooting

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

September 21, 2017 7:13 AM

A Belleville man shot a person in the leg with a pistol on Sunday in Centreville, according to charging documents.

Michael A. Williams Jr., 24, was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Charges allege that Williams shot Jessie Thomas Jr. in the leg with a pistol, injuring him.

Criminal proceedings will continue if a grand jury issues formal charges in the case. Williams has no previous criminal history in St. Clair County.

Centreville police did not immediately respond for comment Thursday about Thomas’s condition, or what led to the shooting.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville

An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 1:46

An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville
Fellow veterans gather to honor POWs at event in O'Fallon 4:01

Fellow veterans gather to honor POWs at event in O'Fallon
WWII and Korean War POWs tell stories of capture, survival 2:57

WWII and Korean War POWs tell stories of capture, survival

View More Video