Belleville man faces charges in Centreville shooting

A Belleville man shot a person in the leg with a pistol on Sunday in Centreville, according to charging documents.
Michael A. Williams Jr., 24, was charged Tuesday with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Charges allege that Williams shot Jessie Thomas Jr. in the leg with a pistol, injuring him.
Criminal proceedings will continue if a grand jury issues formal charges in the case. Williams has no previous criminal history in St. Clair County.
Centreville police did not immediately respond for comment Thursday about Thomas’s condition, or what led to the shooting.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
