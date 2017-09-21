Stockley protest planned for Belleville this weekend

More Videos 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus Pause 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 1:47 Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent 0:53 O'Fallon First Baptist Academy students' ACT scores are of the highest in metro-east 1:49 Watch as 8-year-old Cahokia football players kneel during National Anthem 0:43 O'Fallon High School students score high on ACT. Here's why. 0:32 Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:11 Police investigate after body found in East St. Louis apartment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Edited by Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

