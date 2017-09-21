Bloomington father strangles young sons, hangs himself, police say

A father in Bloomington killed his two young sons, set fire to his home and then hanged himself, police say.
Bloomington police reported on Wednesday that Eric Ringenberg, 33, strangled his sons. His wife, Pamela Ringenberg, 32, was treated for smoke inhalation. The Ringengberg children are described in the police report as a son, CR, 2 years old, and RR, an infant.
The Ringenberg home at surveillance video, and police reviewed it to determine that while his wife was sleeping, Eric hid cellphones and strangled his sons. Police say he started the fire, and hung himself in the basement. Pamela awoke to smoke alarms and, after being unable to find her family or a phone, ran to a neighbor’s home for help.
Both Ringenbergs work for State Farm, and the insurer said grief counselors will be available, the company said.
