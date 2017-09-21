Swansea police search for suspect in CVS robbery

Police were searching Wednesday looking for one suspect in a CVS robbery of an employee’s personal items at a pharmacy. Early reports on social media first reported, wrongly, that it was an armed robbery.
Swansea police say CVS employees, at 1801 N. Illinois St., reported the robbery on Wednesday. They say that at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man asked to use the restrooms. He was granted access, but went into the CVS office where employees keep personal items, and he went through two employees’ purses.
Deputy Chief Craig Couthlin said reports were still being completed, and he did not yet know how much, if anything, was stolen.
Police had a limited description of the man, but did have access to some video surveillance, he said, which they were reviewing.
