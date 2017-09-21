This man will serve 20 years for stabbing a Glen Carbon couple

A Bridgeview, Ill., man will spend 20 years in prison after he broke into a family’s home and stabbed the couple who lived there.
Grant W. Connor, 32, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of home invasion in 2013 after he attacked Robert and Amanda Wright in their Glen Carbon home.
“This has been a long time coming for the victims,” said Jennifer Mudge, an assistant state’s attorney for Madison County. “When something like that happens in their home, I don’t know if they’ll ever be OK. They’re physically fine … but the mental trauma is what they’re dealing with now.”
The Wrights were watching a Rams football game when Connor came up to their door, asking to use a phone because his car had broken down, police said. When Robert Wright turned to get a phone, Connor started stabbing him in the back of the head.
Never miss a local story.
The two slammed into the walls as Wright struggled with Connor, who at 6-foot-4 is six inches taller than the 5-foot-10 Wright.
Wright wound up being stabbed in the head more than 25 times, Mudge said, and was treated and released at a local hospital. His wife was stabbed on the hand. Their young daughter was also in the house, but she was not hurt.
When Connor stabbed Amanda Wright, Robert was able to grab one of Connor’s knives and stab him in the throat.
Because Robert Wright is a veteran, he was able to fight back better than the average person could, Mudge said.
“He was lucky to survive,” she said. “He had stab wounds through the front of his face as well (as the back of his head).”
Police were unable to find out why Connor had gone to the Wright’s home, Mudge said. They’re unsure if he was targeting anyone, or if it was just a random act. Connor will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence.
Connor’s lawyer did not immediately respond with comment.
At the time of the crime, Glen Carbon Police Chief John Lakin said the attack was one of the stranger crimes he had investigated.
Comments