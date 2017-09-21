St. Louis is fun, survey says, but not quite as fun as Chicago

St. Louis is fun, or at least more fun than 136 other cities in the United States, according to a survey by WalletHub.
St. Louis is 14th in the survey of “Most Fun Cities in America,” which weighed entertainment and recreation; nightlife and parties; and costs. Under “entertainment,” things like ice cream shops per capita and “sports fan-friendliness” were considered. Nightlife and parties put emphasis on beer and beer gardens, but also considered arts and craft supply stores.
The No. 1 fun city is Las Vegas, followed by Orlando, New York, Miami and Portland, Oregon. Chicago came in ninth. Oxnard, California came in as the least-fun of the 150 cities considered in the survey.
