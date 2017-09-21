Metro-East News

St. Louis is fun, survey says, but not quite as fun as Chicago

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 21, 2017 9:33 AM

St. Louis is fun, or at least more fun than 136 other cities in the United States, according to a survey by WalletHub.

St. Louis is 14th in the survey of “Most Fun Cities in America,” which weighed entertainment and recreation; nightlife and parties; and costs. Under “entertainment,” things like ice cream shops per capita and “sports fan-friendliness” were considered. Nightlife and parties put emphasis on beer and beer gardens, but also considered arts and craft supply stores.

The No. 1 fun city is Las Vegas, followed by Orlando, New York, Miami and Portland, Oregon. Chicago came in ninth. Oxnard, California came in as the least-fun of the 150 cities considered in the survey.

