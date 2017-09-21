St. Louis police officers getting body cameras

More Videos

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 3:51

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes

Pause
What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 2:37

What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit?

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 4:02

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus

Fellow veterans gather to honor POWs at event in O'Fallon 4:01

Fellow veterans gather to honor POWs at event in O'Fallon

First responders at scene of six-vehicle wreck on U.S. 50 0:46

First responders at scene of six-vehicle wreck on U.S. 50

How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old? 1:23

How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old?

'It's nature, and then it's urban' 1:38

"It's nature, and then it's urban"

Six-vehicle accident slows traffic on U.S. 50 0:58

Six-vehicle accident slows traffic on U.S. 50

Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent 1:47

Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes

    Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review.

Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Edited by Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Edited by Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

St. Louis police officers getting body cameras

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 21, 2017 10:34 AM

St. Louis police officers may all be wearing body cameras within the next three months.

The St. Louis Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a free, one-year trial of the cameras with company Axon. The company is offering a free camera for every police officer, according to its website.

The board will reconsider the issue after a year, it said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department previously tested body cameras for a year, but the city decided it was too costly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville

View More Video