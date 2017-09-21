St. Louis police officers getting body cameras

St. Louis police officers may all be wearing body cameras within the next three months.
The St. Louis Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a free, one-year trial of the cameras with company Axon. The company is offering a free camera for every police officer, according to its website.
The board will reconsider the issue after a year, it said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department previously tested body cameras for a year, but the city decided it was too costly.
Comments