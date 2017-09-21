A phone call to police could get you a free semester at SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has its own version of a CrimeStoppers reward: a free semester in exchange for an arrest.
The university on Thursday offered a semester of free tuition and fees for information leading to the arrest of whoever left a note with a racial slur on a student’s door at an on-campus apartment.
SIUE Police have been investigating the matter. Police say it could result in a felony charge.
SIUE announced the reward in an email to students and faculty. “Neither SIUE nor the Madison County state’s attorney has any tolerance for hate crimes,” the e-mailed stated.
SIUE Police can be reached at 650-3324 or police@siue.edu.
Students and the women’s studies department responded to the note with The Door Project, which features messages of peace and anti-racism.
In the letter, Chancellor Randall G. Pembrook and other administrators promised a plan to ensure “an inclusive and equitable campus.” Points include a response team for hate and bias on campus and counseling and advising for those facing discrimination.
