A phone call to police could get you a free semester at SIUE

More Videos 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes Pause 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 1:29 Get ready to escape 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 4:01 Fellow veterans gather to honor POWs at event in O'Fallon 0:46 First responders at scene of six-vehicle wreck on U.S. 50 1:23 How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old? 1:38 "It's nature, and then it's urban" 1:47 Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus Students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville wrote messages of peace and brotherhood on a door in response to an incident of racial slurs left on a student's door earlier this week, and a Confederate flag painted on the rock in the center of the quad. Students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville wrote messages of peace and brotherhood on a door in response to an incident of racial slurs left on a student's door earlier this week, and a Confederate flag painted on the rock in the center of the quad. Edonald@bnd.com

Students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville wrote messages of peace and brotherhood on a door in response to an incident of racial slurs left on a student's door earlier this week, and a Confederate flag painted on the rock in the center of the quad. Edonald@bnd.com