Metro-East News

Dozens of Illinois residents getting bitten by bats

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 21, 2017 1:59 PM

More than two dozen people in the Rockford area have been bitten by bats since June, a hospital there reported.

Swedish American Hospital’s Angela Zivkovic told the Rockford Register Star that the number is “significantly higher” than in previous years. No reason for the increase was offered.

Each person bitten by a bat should get a rabies vaccination, which is a series of at least five injections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says bats have been found in every state but Hawaii. The agency recommends capturing any bat that may have bitten a human for rabies testing.

