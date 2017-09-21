Tyron Pembrook-Hagood
Tyron Pembrook-Hagood Provided photo
Tyron Pembrook-Hagood Provided photo

Metro-East News

Missing 10-year-old believed to be with sister. She’s accused of shooting their dad.

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 21, 2017 2:46 PM

A missing 10-year-old boy may be with his older sister, who is thought to have shot their father before running away.

The St. Louis boy, Tyron Pembrook-Hagood, 10, was last seen Friday and may be with his older sister. Police said the two pulled a gun on their father and the sister, 16, shot their father.

Their father is alive, KMOV reports. The boy is not a suspect in the shooting.

Tyron is still listed as a missing child by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He is black, 10 years old, 4-foot-10 and 85 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police urge caution and say the sister may be armed. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis Police Department at 314-444-5555.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed.

What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed. 1:00

What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed.
What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?
SIUE chancellor talks about school's challenges 2:10

SIUE chancellor talks about school's challenges

View More Video