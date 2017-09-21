He’s getting $4,500 a month, so prosecutor says OD suspect doesn’t need free lawyer

More Videos 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville Pause 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 2:10 SIUE chancellor talks about school's challenges 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 1:23 How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old? 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 1:47 Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent 3:20 'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' John Ellerbusch talks about finding his grandson, 18-year-old Dakota Ellerbusch, dead from an overdose on New Year's Day. Shane R. Lindsay, a 22-year-old Okawville man, is accused of providing fentanyl-laced drugs that led to the death of Dakota. Lindsay was charged with drug-induced homicide as well as obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, concealment of a death and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. John Ellerbusch talks about finding his grandson, 18-year-old Dakota Ellerbusch, dead from an overdose on New Year's Day. Shane R. Lindsay, a 22-year-old Okawville man, is accused of providing fentanyl-laced drugs that led to the death of Dakota. Lindsay was charged with drug-induced homicide as well as obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, concealment of a death and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. snagy@bnd.com

John Ellerbusch talks about finding his grandson, 18-year-old Dakota Ellerbusch, dead from an overdose on New Year's Day. Shane R. Lindsay, a 22-year-old Okawville man, is accused of providing fentanyl-laced drugs that led to the death of Dakota. Lindsay was charged with drug-induced homicide as well as obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, concealment of a death and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. snagy@bnd.com