Target is now providing next-day delivery in the St. Louis region. Gene J. Puskar AP
Metro-East News

Target now offers next-day delivery to the metro-east, St. Louis

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

September 21, 2017 5:09 PM

Too busy for Target today? No worries. The big box store will bring your household items tomorrow.

Next-day delivery is now available in the St. Louis region. This includes the metro-east where Target has four locations: Belleville, Fairview Heights, Shiloh and Edwardsville.

How does it work?

Shoppers can select the items they want to purchase at target.com/ restock. About 15,000 personal care, household items and baby supplies can be delivered the next day.

What’s the catch?

You can’t use this service on the weekends. That means if you need toilet paper on Saturday, someone will have to go get it.

Next day delivery orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Monday through Friday to get your items the next-day. There’s also a $4.99 charge per box.

Target announced Thursday that it expanded its next day delivery service to Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C./Baltimore areas.

The company said some of the most popular next-day delivery are on-the-go snacks, beverages, cereal, macaroni and cheese, and paper towels.

