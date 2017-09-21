Nearly half of Americans think criminals, not protesters, caused violence in St. Louis

More Videos

What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 2:37

What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit?

Pause
An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 1:46

An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville

What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed. 1:00

What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed.

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 3:51

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes

Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 1:50

Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says

'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 3:20

'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.'

Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent 1:05

Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent

Woman arrested after Delmar Loop protest turns violent 0:19

Woman arrested after Delmar Loop protest turns violent

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 4:02

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes

    Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review.

Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Edited by Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com
Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Edited by Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Nearly half of Americans think criminals, not protesters, caused violence in St. Louis

News-Democrat

September 21, 2017 5:48 PM

A recent poll shows that slightly fewer than half of Americans think that the unrest in St. Louis is criminals taking advantage of a situation, while somewhat fewer believe it is legitimate outrage over the Jason Stockley verdict.

Rasmussen Reports on Monday and Tuesday conducted a survey via telephone and an online survey. It showed that only 32 percent of respondents believe that legitimate outrage caused the vandalism and violence in St. Louis last weekend, while 47 percent believe it is criminals taking advantage of the protests. However, 21 percent of respondents were not sure.

The questions were phrased:

“Generally speaking, are most deaths that involve the police the fault of the police officer or the suspect?” and “St. Louis has experienced several nights of violence following the acquittal of a white former city police officer charged with murdering a black drug suspect. Is the mob violence in St. Louis primarily legitimate outrage over what happened, or mostly criminals taking advantage of the situation?”

More than 120 people have been arrested after protests in the city since Stockley, a white former police officer, was acquitted on charges of murder in the December 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri plans to sue over the policing of protests, alleging constitutional violations by the police.

More Videos

What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 2:37

What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit?

Pause
An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 1:46

An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville

What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed. 1:00

What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed.

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 3:51

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes

Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 1:50

Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says

'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 3:20

'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.'

Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent 1:05

Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent

Woman arrested after Delmar Loop protest turns violent 0:19

Woman arrested after Delmar Loop protest turns violent

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 4:02

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent

    Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Police warned protesters to disperse or risk being arrested or targeted with chemical munitions.

Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent

Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Police warned protesters to disperse or risk being arrested or targeted with chemical munitions.

Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

On Wednesday, protests continued in Clayton and Brentwood, blocking traffic outside the Saint Louis Galleria. Among the participants was Missouri state Rep. Bruce Franks, who said the protests have been effective because they are visible and disruptive. At 7 p.m., organizers announced the protest was over, and the crowd dispersed with no violence or property destruction and no arrests, according to KSDK.

On Thursday, protesters gathered in Forest Park, according to KMOV. More protests surrounded Busch Stadium before the Billy Joel concert, but left once the concert began, according to news reports.

More Videos

What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 2:37

What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit?

Pause
An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 1:46

An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville

What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed. 1:00

What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed.

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 3:51

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes

Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 1:50

Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says

'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 3:20

'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.'

Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent 1:05

Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent

Woman arrested after Delmar Loop protest turns violent 0:19

Woman arrested after Delmar Loop protest turns violent

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 4:02

SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

  • Woman arrested after Delmar Loop protest turns violent

    Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Here, a woman is arrested by police while others leave the scene. The reason for her arrest was not immediately clear. People were in the Loop to protest the not-guilty verdict in the first-degree murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the December 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Woman arrested after Delmar Loop protest turns violent

Warning: Explicit language. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, agitators began smashing windows of businesses up and down Delmar Boulevard. Here, a woman is arrested by police while others leave the scene. The reason for her arrest was not immediately clear. People were in the Loop to protest the not-guilty verdict in the first-degree murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the December 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed.

View More Video