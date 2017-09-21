Nearly half of Americans think criminals, not protesters, caused violence in St. Louis

More Videos 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? Pause 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 1:00 What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed. 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 1:50 Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 3:20 'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 1:05 Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent 0:19 Woman arrested after Delmar Loop protest turns violent 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Edited by Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

