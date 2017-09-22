Benjamin D. Dorrington
Driver intentionally hit road workers in Fairview Heights, police say

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 22, 2017 11:03 AM

A Fairview Heights man was charged Thursday with intentionally driving his car into two road construction workers who were trying to divert him from a construction zone.

Benjamin D. Dorrington, 36, faces two counts of aggravated battery, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

On Monday, a man driving a 2011 Ford Focus drove past “road closed” signs in Fairview Heights on Old Collinsville Road, according to police. Workers in the road showed him where he could turn, but police said he bumped into them with his vehicle and continued through the zone.

“We don’t know what his motivation was,” St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said. He said Dorrington had no prior criminal record in the county.

Prosecutors say Dorrington “knowingly made physical contact of a provoking nature” with the two workers, who photographed the vehicle.

Fairview Heights Police said Tuesday they had found and impounded the Focus, and charges were filed against Dorrington on Thursday. He posted $5,000 in cash for his release on bond Thursday, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

