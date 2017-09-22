More Videos

    Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife Museum opened Thursday in Springfield, Mo.

Metro-East News

World’s largest fish and wildlife attraction opens in Missouri

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

September 22, 2017 11:50 AM

The largest fish and wildlife attraction in the world opened Friday in Springfield, Mo.

Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium has 1.5 million gallons of fresh and saltwater aquariums, 1.5 miles of trails and 35,000 live animals at the facility, according to KSDK.

“We are bigger than the Smithsonian Museum in D.C.,” spokesman Shelby Stephenson told KSDK.

One of the features of the aquarium is a 300,000-gallon circular “open ocean” habitat that allows guests to view the creatures inside from all sides, according to the museum’s website.

Along with fresh and salt water exhibits, the museum also features wildlife galleries, where animal habitats are created with 4-D dioramas to offer an immersive experience into lifelike environments.

“It is an immersive journey around the world’s most exotic habitats and it is truly unlike anything else that is done before,” Stephenson said.

Even celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Costner and former Presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter stopped by to take a look at the aquarium, according to the Kansas City Star.

The facility is located at 500 W. Sunshine St. near the Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World.

Tickets to the aquarium are $19.95 for kids (ages 4 through 11) and $29.95 for adults. according to the website. Tickets to the wildlife galleries are $9.95 for kids and $14.95 for adults, and combination tickets for both sections are $23.95 for kids and $39.95 for adults. Admission is free for children younger than 4.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

