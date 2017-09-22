Disease fatal to dogs found in St. Louis’ raccoons

More Videos 1:23 How does the new St. Elizabeth's ER compare with the old? Pause 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:01 Virtual tour: Wonders of Wildlife Museum opens 2:47 Raccoons have distemper, a respiratory virus deadly to dogs that are not vaccinated 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 0:53 Ben Carson returns control of housing authority to East St. Louis 1:10 Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores 1:38 "It's nature, and then it's urban" 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Raccoons have distemper, a respiratory virus deadly to dogs that are not vaccinated Dr. Melissa Kennedy, section chief of the Virology Laboratory at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center, talks about canine distemper virus. Vaccination remains the best defense against the contagious virus Dr. Melissa Kennedy, section chief of the Virology Laboratory at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center, talks about canine distemper virus. Vaccination remains the best defense against the contagious virus

Dr. Melissa Kennedy, section chief of the Virology Laboratory at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center, talks about canine distemper virus. Vaccination remains the best defense against the contagious virus