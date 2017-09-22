More Videos

  • Raccoons have distemper, a respiratory virus deadly to dogs that are not vaccinated

    Dr. Melissa Kennedy, section chief of the Virology Laboratory at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center, talks about canine distemper virus. Vaccination remains the best defense against the contagious virus

Metro-East News

Disease fatal to dogs found in St. Louis’ raccoons

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

September 22, 2017 12:50 PM

A veterinarian in the south city area of St. Louis says he has been trapping and euthanizing diseased raccoons.

The raccoons have distemper, a respiratory virus deadly to dogs that haven’t been vaccinated, according to KMOV.

Jay King told news stations that he has found raccoons suffering for distemper, and his wife, Teya, said she has been taking diseased animals to her husband’s clinic because the city is not responding to their concerns, according to Fox 2.

Canine distemper is not transmitted to humans, but is a contagious disease that spreads to dogs, as well as other wild animals, through the air and through shared food and water. Feline distemper is specific to cats.

In 2016, an increase in Cook County of distemper in raccoons had that Illinois county warning dog owners to be sure their pets had distemper vaccinations.

