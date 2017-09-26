O’Fallon man sexually assaulted minor family member for three years, police say

An O’Fallon man sexually assaulted family member for three years, according to a press release from the O’Fallon Police Department.
Rick A. Bicknell, 60, was charged Monday with four counts of criminal sexual assault on one family member under the age of 18.
The abuse took place over a three-year period beginning in 2014. Bicknell’s relationship to the juvenile is unclear.
Bicknell has no previous criminal history in St. Clair or Madison counties. The case is pending grand jury actions, where prosecutors will make sure there is enough evidence to move forward, and a group of jurors will decide whether to issue formal charges.
Bicknell was in custody as of midday Tuesday at the St. Clair County Jail with a bail set at $100,000.
The investigation began after a family member complained to police.
