Bishop blesses new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, urges community not to forget mission

Belleville bishop blesses St. Elizabeth's new hospital in O'Fallon The bishop of Belleville presided over the blessing and dedication of the new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, a month before the $300 million, 144-bed facility is scheduled to open its doors. The bishop of Belleville presided over the blessing and dedication of the new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, a month before the $300 million, 144-bed facility is scheduled to open its doors. snagy@bnd.com

