Two family-owned stores leave Green Mount Crossing and head to Swansea

One of the busiest shopping complexes in the metro-east has vacancies now that two family-owned businesses have moved out.
The Computer Room and Paintball Outfitterz recently moved from the Green Mount Crossing Plaza in Shiloh to the Frank Scott Plaza in Swansea.
This is the second time the businesses have moved together. They were neighbors in Fairview Heights, then when construction was completed at Green Mount Plaza they were some of the first tenants to move in 10 years ago.
“We’ve been family friends for years,” said Kara Pritchard, owner of the Computer Room. “When, you’re small business owners you kind of get to know each other.”
The two keep each other in the loop, and when it came time to renew their leases, both decided moving out of the larger shopping complex was a good idea.
Cheaper rent was a big incentive for Joe Scharf, owner of Paintball Outfitterz, who said he isn’t worried about customers being able to find him. Their new location is a few miles down the road from the old one.
Pritchard said the change also gives them a chance to work with another small business owner. Green Mount Crossing is anchored by Target, World Market, Dierbergs and other national retailers.
Frank Scott Plaza is smaller in scale with a lineup of businesses. A uniform store, material arts studio and church administrative offices occupy the strip mall that was the former home of Wee Peats Kids resale shop.
“At the end of the day, we’re in business to take care of people,” Pritchard said. “We believe we’ll be able to do that better at the smaller complex.”
The Computer Room is located in suite 4 at 208 Frank Scott Parkway E. Paintball Outfitterz moved into suite 5.
Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony
