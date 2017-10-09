More Videos

Metro-East News

New bus service will take you to Muny starting in 2018

News-Leader

October 09, 2017 11:21 AM

Beginning with the 2018 Muny season, Madison County Transit will offer bus service from Highland, St. Jacob, and Troy for every Friday night performance.

The MCT Muny Express drops-off and picks-up passengers directly in front of the Muny, providing an affordable and relaxing, round-trip ride without the hassles of driving, fighting traffic and searching for a place to park. The Muny will announce the lineup of shows for its 2018 season on Oct. 12. The new service, which will begin operating during next year’s Muny season in June 2018, will pick-up at these stops:

▪ MCT Highland Park & Ride Lot, 12291 U.S. 40 in Highland, at 6:47 p.m.

▪ St. Jacob Park & Ride Lot, 10670 U.S. 40 in St. Jacob, at 6:52 p.m.

▪ MCT Troy Park & Ride Lot, 200 W. U.S. 40 in Troy, at 7 p.m.

Buses will arrive 30 minutes before show time and leave 20 minutes after the final curtain. Passengers riding the Muny Express can purchase an MCT Express Round Trip pass upon boarding for $5. The pass allows passengers to ride to and from the Muny for one fare Passengers are still able to purchase a one-way ride for $3.50 (adults 13 and older); $1.75 for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and children ages 5-12. Children younger than five ride free. Fares for the Muny Express are paid at the time of boarding.

For details on the MCT Muny Express email info@mct.org or call 618-797-4636.

