O’Fallon Aldi is closed for renovations

You won’t be able to shop at the Aldi location in O’Fallon until Nov. 13.
The discount grocery-chain is remodeling and has temporarily closed the store at 1635 W. U.S. 50. Work began Oct. 9, according to the company’s website. When construction is complete, the store will feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials — such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.
Swansea’s location will eventually be remodeled as the company continues renovations across the country. But the company could not confirm when the work would start at 1708 N. Illinois St.
Earlier this year, Aldi announced plans for $1.6 billion in remodeling and expansion at 1,300 of its 1,600 U.S. stores by 2020.
“With this significant investment in our stores, what we’re really doing is continuing to invest in Aldi customers,” Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi, said in the release. “We’re continuing to expand our fresh offerings, which means we need to provide more space for produce, meat, and bakery items. We’ve also made a number of improvements to our products — such as removing added MSG, certified synthetic colors and partially hydrogenated oils from all of our Aldi exclusive brand foods.”
Aldi locations in Collinsville, Alton and Swansea will remain open during the O’Fallon renovation.
