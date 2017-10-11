The O’Fallon man was killed when he slowed down for traffic stopped in front of him, only to be struck by a tractor-trailer from behind.
The O’Fallon man was killed when he slowed down for traffic stopped in front of him, only to be struck by a tractor-trailer from behind.
The O’Fallon man was killed when he slowed down for traffic stopped in front of him, only to be struck by a tractor-trailer from behind.

Metro-East News

O’Fallon man killed in Southern Illinois crash; semitrailer driver ticketed

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

October 11, 2017 7:09 PM

An O’Fallon man is dead after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Southern Illinois.

Traffic was backed up because of construction on northbound Interstate 57 in Williamson County at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

The man killed, Wayne S. Maxwell, 57, slowed down to nearly a stop for the backed-up traffic around mile marker 44 on I-57, as another car in front of him slowed as well. A semitrailer driven by Willie Lee Shelby, 62, struck the back of Maxwell’s car, pushing it into the car in front of him. Maxwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shelby was given a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, according to the release. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Additional charges may be added in the future, pending results from a crash reconstruction by Illinois State Police.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How does the school consolidation process work?

    Consultant Jim Rosborg talks about the school consolidation study he will be working on for schools in Freeburg, Smithton, and St. Libory.

How does the school consolidation process work?

How does the school consolidation process work? 3:01

How does the school consolidation process work?
Venice, Brooklyn and Madison school districts to study school reorganization 3:03

Venice, Brooklyn and Madison school districts to study school reorganization
This Fairview Heights store has cheap costumes for kids 1:56

This Fairview Heights store has cheap costumes for kids

View More Video