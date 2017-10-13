19-year-old charged with failing to renew sex offender registration

A 19-year-old Shiloh man failed to renew his annual sex offender registration in Shiloh, according to a charge filed Tuesday.
Officers began investigating Samuel Sargeant on Sept. 25 after they found out he had not renewed his registration.
The teen —who lives in the 3700 block of Rhetts Landing — was arrested and released on bond earlier this week.
Shiloh police do not know what Sargeant was originally convicted for, Shiloh Assistant Chief Gary McGill said. The teen’s original sex offense case was handled in Randolph County, North Carolina when he was a minor.
Afterward, Sargeant moved to Illinois as a minor, McGill said. He registered as a sex offender at that time but it was not made public because of his age.
The specific nature of Sargeant’s original offense is unknown, as North Carolina seals all records from public view in criminal juvenile matters.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
