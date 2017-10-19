Granite City, Edwardsville salary records added to Public Pay database

The total budget for salaries is about $3 million more in Granite City than in Edwardsville, even though they have about the same number of employees and similarly sized populations, according to public records.
A total of 318 employees in the city of Granite City were paid about $15.7 million last year, while 321 employees in the city of Edwardsville were paid about $12.6 million.
More than 600 records for these two cities were added to the News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database, which can be found at bnd.com/publicpay.
The difference between the cities’ information appears to stem from the large number of part-time workers in Edwardsville. There, 46 library department employees made an average of $13,800; 32 parks department workers were paid an average of $1,300; and 28 people who worked in the Wildey Theatre were paid an average of $7,600.
In Granite City, 36 workers billed as “summer help” made an average of $13,800, and 23 workers at the city-owned movie theater made about $8,100 apiece.
There is a wide gap in the number of salaries in each city above $30,000, however.
In Granite City, 223 people made more than $30,000, and in Edwardsville, only 166 people did. Salary information from the two cities may include overtime, retirement and other allowances.
Here are some of the highest paid people:
▪ Granite City: Darin Clements, captain in the police department, $148,326.22
▪ Granite City: Richard Miller, police chief, $106,528.45
▪ Edwardsville: Jeffrey Berkbigler, city attorney, $126,400.40
▪ Edwardsville: Robert Morgan, fire captain, $119,080.16
The BND database contains more than 140,000 public salary records since 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The database gives basic compensation information and does not typically include retirement or insurance benefits, though some records may. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year, while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.
Also, someone’s total pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams. And, not everyone’s salaries may be paid by that unit. Some people may be paid through grants or state or federal government.
More schools, cities, townships, villages and other layers of government in the metro-east will be added periodically.
