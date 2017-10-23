Michael Gordon
Michael Gordon
Michael Gordon

Metro-East News

Man found guilty in 2015 murder of SIUE student

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

October 23, 2017 3:41 PM

A man who killed a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student during a Craigslist deal in 2015 has been found guilty by a St. Louis County jury, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

A jury convicted Michael Gordon, 27, of first-degree murder murder and armed criminal action Monday in the shooting death of 19-year-old student Taylor Clark, who was a sophomore at SIUE.

Gordon lured Clark to an abandoned railroad spur in Hazelwood to buy Clark’s sports car via Craigslist, then he shot him once in the face, dumped his body and tried to cover the crime up, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors had Gordon’s emails, calls and texts to connect him to Clark’s death. Gordon did not testify.

Jurors were shown surveillance video of Gordon taking two trips to Walmart on the night Clark disappeared in May 2015, where he bought a 50-gallon plastic tote, three bottles of bleach, latex gloves and a shovel, the Post-Dispatch reported.

Gordon’s lawyer Matt Vigil told jurors that police had no physical evidence tying Gordon to Clark, and that his client had not committed the crime. He said the police were focusing so much on Gordon being guilty, that they ignored all other signs that could have pointed to the real culprit.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty, the Post-Dispatch reported, so the automatic sentence for a first degree murder conviction is life without parole.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

More Videos

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:18

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

Pause
Arrest made in SIUE student’s murder 2:01

Arrest made in SIUE student’s murder

Take a look inside Belleville’s newly renovated City Hall 2:48

Take a look inside Belleville’s newly renovated City Hall

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

What do public employees make compared with you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared with you?

See the renovations at Belleville's City Hall 3:12

See the renovations at Belleville's City Hall

Man dies in Cahokia house fire 0:51

Man dies in Cahokia house fire

Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity 1:03

Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville 1:22

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

  • Arrest made in SIUE student’s murder

    In this file video from 2015, yhe Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced that the man who was arrested in connection with the murder of college student Taylor Clark, 19, of St. Jacob met with Clark to talk about the car he was selling.

Arrest made in SIUE student’s murder

In this file video from 2015, yhe Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced that the man who was arrested in connection with the murder of college student Taylor Clark, 19, of St. Jacob met with Clark to talk about the car he was selling.

News-Democrat

More Videos

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:18

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

Pause
Arrest made in SIUE student’s murder 2:01

Arrest made in SIUE student’s murder

Take a look inside Belleville’s newly renovated City Hall 2:48

Take a look inside Belleville’s newly renovated City Hall

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

What do public employees make compared with you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared with you?

See the renovations at Belleville's City Hall 3:12

See the renovations at Belleville's City Hall

Man dies in Cahokia house fire 0:51

Man dies in Cahokia house fire

Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity 1:03

Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville 1:22

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

  • Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

    In this 2015 file video, The Major Case Squad had a press conference to discuss the major case squad's investigation of the homicide of SIUE student Taylor Clark.

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

In this 2015 file video, The Major Case Squad had a press conference to discuss the major case squad's investigation of the homicide of SIUE student Taylor Clark.

News-Democrat

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:18

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

Pause
Arrest made in SIUE student’s murder 2:01

Arrest made in SIUE student’s murder

Take a look inside Belleville’s newly renovated City Hall 2:48

Take a look inside Belleville’s newly renovated City Hall

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

What do public employees make compared with you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared with you?

See the renovations at Belleville's City Hall 3:12

See the renovations at Belleville's City Hall

Man dies in Cahokia house fire 0:51

Man dies in Cahokia house fire

Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity 1:03

Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville 1:22

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

  • Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

    In this 2015 file video, The Major Case Squad had a press conference to discuss the major case squad's investigation of the homicide of SIUE student Taylor Clark.

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

View More Video