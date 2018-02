Three educators in Triad Unit 2 started a new podcast called "After The Bell Rings" that talks to parents about ways they can help their children through school. The hosts are curriculum coordinator Amy Van Hoose and instructional technology coaches Mike Wielgus and Adam Geisen. The guests are teachers and staff from Triad schools. Parents anywhere can listen to the podcast episodes online at afterthebellrings.org or on a smartphone through Apple Podcasts or the Stitcher app.