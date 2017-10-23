Jeremy Spivey
Police ID man shot by police after firing into Carbondale crowd

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

October 23, 2017 9:26 PM

Police have identified a man who they say fired shots into the direction of a crowd of people in Carbondale on Saturday night.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, a Carbondale police officer heard what they believed to be gunshots in the area, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

When the officer arrived at the Curb Side Grill, at 227 W. Main Street, a man with a handgun was firing in the direction of a crowd, according to the news release. The officer fired at the man, later identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Spivey, of Marion, to stop the threat. Spivey was transported to a local hospital, and later was flown to a regional hospital, where he was in stable condition as of Monday night.

Spivey was on parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections. Police anticipate charges to be filed in connection with this incident, according to the news release. As of Monday night, no charges had been filed yet.

In Williamson County, where Spivey resides, he has previously been convicted of dealing cannabis and unlawful use of a weapon. Multiple other cannabis-related charges were dismissed.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Illinois State Police at 618-542-2171.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

