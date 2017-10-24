Some stations in Belleville were selling a regular gallon of gasoline for $2.05 on Tuesday.
Some stations in Belleville were selling a regular gallon of gasoline for $2.05 on Tuesday.
Some stations in Belleville were selling a regular gallon of gasoline for $2.05 on Tuesday.

Metro-East News

Some of our gas stations have the second-lowest prices in Illinois

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

October 24, 2017 09:04 AM

Several Belleville gas stations have the second-lowest prices in Illinois on Tuesday morning, with three offering regular gas at $2.05 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average retail gas prices in St. Louis have fallen 9 cents in the last week, hitting an average of $2.17. The cost-tracking company surveys nearly 1,000 gas stations in the St. Louis area.

In Illinois, the average gas prices was $2.54 on Tuesday, with the cheapest gas being in Paris, Illinois, at $1.96 a gallon. Belleville has the second-lowest at $2.05, but some stations in town were charging $2.25 or more.

Nationally, gas prices are averaging higher than each of the last two years at this point in the year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  