Some of our gas stations have the second-lowest prices in Illinois

Several Belleville gas stations have the second-lowest prices in Illinois on Tuesday morning, with three offering regular gas at $2.05 a gallon.
According to GasBuddy.com, the average retail gas prices in St. Louis have fallen 9 cents in the last week, hitting an average of $2.17. The cost-tracking company surveys nearly 1,000 gas stations in the St. Louis area.
In Illinois, the average gas prices was $2.54 on Tuesday, with the cheapest gas being in Paris, Illinois, at $1.96 a gallon. Belleville has the second-lowest at $2.05, but some stations in town were charging $2.25 or more.
Nationally, gas prices are averaging higher than each of the last two years at this point in the year.
