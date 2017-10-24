Metro-East News

Missing man left two suicide notes at home

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

October 24, 2017 9:23 AM

Police were asking for help in finding a missing 69-year-old man who was last seen about 10 p.m. Monday, and two suicide notes were found at his home in Wildwood, Mo., according to news reports.

Timothy J. Conrad, 69, is white, 5-foot-7 and weighs about 230 pounds. He was wearing a blue jacket and white and black striped shirt, the Post-Dispatch reported. He walks with a cane.

Police told KMOV that Conrad has multiple medical conditions, including depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

St. Louis County Police were taking information about Conrad’s location at 911 or 636-529-8210.

