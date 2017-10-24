Cahokia man arrested in New Year’s Eve armed robbery

Almost a year after the event, police arrested a second man in connection with a Shiloh armed robbery that took place on New Year’s Eve.
The 19-year-old Cahokia man, Demetric J. Pointer, was arrested on Oct. 19 in connection with the robbery in Shiloh and charged with armed robbery.
On New Year’s Eve, police in Shiloh were called to the 500 block of Wiliamsburg Drive for an armed robbery.
A week after the robbery, police arrested 23-year-old Juston Addison, Cahokia, on Jan. 6.. Addison was charged with two counts of armed robbery and his trial is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 13.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Pointer was being held on $150,000 bail at the St. Clair County Jail.
The night of Dec. 31, two apartment residents told police that they had been robbed at gunpoint. Police said two suspects had been allowed in the home before the robbery occurred. Police said personal property belonging to the residents was taken from the scene.
One suspect was an acquaintence of the residents.
