Woman says fake cop pulled her over in Clinton County; suspect in custody

By Mary Cooley

October 24, 2017 3:49 PM

Police in Clinton County said they’ve arrested a suspect in a case of police impersonation.

A woman told law enforcement authorities in Clinton County that a man followed her vehicle on Saturday on back roads between Breese and Trenton. The man eventually blocked the road with his car, she told police, and told her he was an undercover police officer.

Clinton County Chief Deputy Mike Dall said it was an isolated incident.

The woman refused to get out of the car without seeing his identification, and he let her go, she said.

The woman told police she could identify the man, and she identified a man on Tuesday who was already booked in Clinton County on unrelated charges, according to Dall.

Dall said the suspect is not, in fact, a Trenton police officer.

Dall asked anyone who had been stopped under odd circumstances in Clinton, Madison or St. Clair counties to contact the police.

